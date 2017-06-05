Douglas County Man Arrested In Nevada...

Douglas County Man Arrested In Nevada City Homicide Case

Thursday

According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, 27-year-old Joseph Ward was arrested at the Bella Lago Apartments on the 1600-block of Airport Road just after 6:30 p.m. Ward is a Douglas County resident.

Read more at KTVN Reno.

