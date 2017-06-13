ARRAY(0x12ca3c80)

The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick look like they are on their way to representing Carson City and Reno as the next big metal act to come from Northern Nevada, and they are GUARANTEED to melt your facesoff! We Predict a Riot!! We Predict a Riot is a metal-core band originating from Carson City, Nevada.

