Ametherm UL-Approved Circuit Protecti...

Ametherm UL-Approved Circuit Protection Thermistor Delivers Current...

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Ametherm today announced a new circuit protection thermistor that offers the industry's smallest diameter for a UL-approved device with a maximum continuous current rating of 6.0 A and energy rating of 40 J. Previously, designers had to rely on devices with larger diameters from 15.0 mm to 25.0 mm to achieve the high current and energy ratings of the new SL12 10006 . Offering a radial lead package with a maximum diameter of only 13.0 mm and height profile of 5.5 mm, the device released today saves board space, lowers costs, limits excess circuit board heat, and enables faster reset times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr '17 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carson City County was issued at June 07 at 9:33AM PDT

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC