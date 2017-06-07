Ametherm UL-Approved Circuit Protection Thermistor Delivers Current...
Ametherm today announced a new circuit protection thermistor that offers the industry's smallest diameter for a UL-approved device with a maximum continuous current rating of 6.0 A and energy rating of 40 J. Previously, designers had to rely on devices with larger diameters from 15.0 mm to 25.0 mm to achieve the high current and energy ratings of the new SL12 10006 . Offering a radial lead package with a maximum diameter of only 13.0 mm and height profile of 5.5 mm, the device released today saves board space, lowers costs, limits excess circuit board heat, and enables faster reset times.
