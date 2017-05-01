Who will step up for Hispanic families?

Who will step up for Hispanic families?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Seven years ago, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced he would bring the DREAM Act to a vote. Weeks before, his pollster warned that the move could cost him re-election, with white independents deserting him and not enough Hispanic voters turning out to compensate for the loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC