Who will step up for Hispanic families?
Seven years ago, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced he would bring the DREAM Act to a vote. Weeks before, his pollster warned that the move could cost him re-election, with white independents deserting him and not enough Hispanic voters turning out to compensate for the loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC