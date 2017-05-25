Two Women Not Seriously Hurt After SU...

Two Women Not Seriously Hurt After SUV Plunges Into Carson River

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says two women were not seriously hurt after their SUV plunged into the Carson River early Friday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Deer Run Road when the SUV hit a rock, causing the driver to lose control.

