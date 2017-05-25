Two Women Not Seriously Hurt After SUV Plunges Into Carson River
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says two women were not seriously hurt after their SUV plunged into the Carson River early Friday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Deer Run Road when the SUV hit a rock, causing the driver to lose control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC