Two from Carson City Arrested for Counterfeiting

The U.S. Secret Service and Carson City Sheriff's Office say two people from Carson City were arrested for counterfeiting $100 bills. Melanie Lynn Taylor and Paul Kenneth Matheson, both of Carson City, Nevada were indicted on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, by a Federal Grand Jury for Manufacturing, Passing, Possessing and Conspiracy to Make and Pass Counterfeit Obligations of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.