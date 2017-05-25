Trump budget OKs sale of wild horses ...

Trump budget OKs sale of wild horses for slaughter

Thursday May 25

Trump budget OKs sale of wild horses for slaughter Horse advocates say new rule could send thousands of free-roaming mustangs overseas for processing as food. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://www.rgj.com/story/news/politics/2017/05/25/trump-budget-oks-sale-wild-horses-slaughter/345799001/ PALOMINO VALLEY - President Donald Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without the current requirement that buyers guarantee the animals won't be resold for slaughter.

