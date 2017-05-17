Suspect arrested in Carson City storage unit burglaries from 2016
A suspect has been arrested Tuesday in a series of storage unit burglaries reported back in 2016, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. Detective Same Hatley said in a statement that deputies began investigating the burglaries at a storage unit facility on 1179 Fairview Drive.
