Sandoval's signature makes CCSD reorganization official
Gov. Brian Sandoval talks about the Clark County School District reorganization legislation before signing the bill on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Carson City. Participating in the ceremony were Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, from left, and Stephen Silberkraus and David Gardner, GOP lawmakers in 2015 who worked on the legislation.
