Rural roots
High Desert Alchemy is on display through June 2 at OXS Gallery in the Nevada Arts Council office, 716 N. Carson St., Carson City. A reception is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. May 23, with an artist talk at 6:15 p.m. If you live in Tuscarora, chances are good that you are an introvert and fairly good that you are an artist.
