Proterra begins first autonomous bus program in the US

Electric bus manufacturer Proterra is initiating the industry's first autonomous bus program with the University of Nevada, Reno and its Living Lab Coalition partners including the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County , the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, the Nevada Governor's Office for Economic Development, Fraunhofer Institute for Transportation and Infrastructure Systems IVI, and the cities of Reno, Sparks and Carson City, Nev.

