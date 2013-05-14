Nevada Senate launches review of alleged sex harassment
In this May 14, 2013, file photo, Nevada state Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, sits in a committee meeting at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. The spokesman for Nevada's Senate Democratic caucus said an independent investigator is looking into an allegation of sexual harassment lodged against Manendo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC