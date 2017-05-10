NDOC: Inmate Dies in Carson City
The Nevada Department of Corrections says that an inmate has died on Tuesday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located in Carson City. NDOC says that on Tuesday, May 9, at about 9:26 am, James C. Edmondson, an inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City died in the Regional Medical Facility.
