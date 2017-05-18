Laxalt: Democrats' Narrative Omits Facts in Misconduct Case

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Heidi Harris: Col. Ralph Peters On Trump Giving Secrets To Russia Did Trump share classified info with Russia, and if so, was it intentional, or just a rookie mistake? And will Robert Mueller get to the bottom of the Trump/Russia connection? Former intel officer Ralph Peters offers insight.

