Lawmakers added to bill on protected list of Nevada officials
A bill that would expand the categories of public officials and government employees who can ask a court to make confidential public records identifying their addresses and other personal identifying information now includes lawmakers. Senate Bill 79 was amended by the Assembly Government Affairs Committee last week to include state legislators in the list of groups who can request such confidentiality for safety reasons.
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
