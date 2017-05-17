Funding to regulate recreational mari...

Funding to regulate recreational marijuana passes subcommittee

A subcommittee of 10 Nevada legislators unanimously voted today in favor of nearly $14 million in funding for 16 new state positions to help regulate the state's recreational marijuana industry. The joint Senate and Assembly subcommittee on general government said Gov. Brian Sandoval's recommended $3.8 million to pay for the positions with the Nevada Department of Taxation over the next two years - including workers' salaries, travel and office equipment costs - and an additional $10 million for local governments to "carry out the provisions" of voter-approved Ballot Question 2, was made reality by a governor-appointed task force.

