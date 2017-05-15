Death with dignity: Nevada lawmakers consider enabling doctors to prescribe end-life medications
Stephanie Packer, a chronically ill patient, tells reporters she opposes physician-assisted suicide on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. She joined doctors and other activists against Senate Bill 261 at a news conference after Democratic lawmakers canceled a hearing on the proposal that would allow Nevada physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to patients with prognoses of six months or less to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC