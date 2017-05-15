Carson City supervisors may approve 2...

Carson City supervisors may approve 2018 budget

Saturday May 13 Read more: Nevada Appeal

The supervisors in April heard a three-hour presentation on the $150.59 million tentative budget and $31.48 million capital improvement plan, and directed staff then to make several minor tweaks, including adding a fire inspector and dropping the Arlington Square ice rink from the budget. On May 8, the Nevada Department of Taxation released temporary regulations on recreational pot, allowing existing medical marijuana dispensaries to apply by May 31 to sell recreational products, too, starting July 1. City planning staff is recommending the city prepare its own regulations and a fee schedule that mirrors those for medical marijuana businesses.

