Carson City Deputies Seek Four Credit Card Fraud Suspects
On April 15th two stolen credit cards were used at the Walmart on Market Street in Carson City and the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County. If you have any information on this case please contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at 775-887-2020 Ext.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC