Suspect arrested in fatal Dayton shooting Monday night
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Dayton Valley Road east of Carson City. A 39-year-old man who had been shot twice was flown to a Reno hospital where he later died from his wounds.
