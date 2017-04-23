Sunnyvale woman celebrates 23 years r...

Sunnyvale woman celebrates 23 years running tech small business

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Sunnyvale resident Liz O'Brien has been running MacSmart, an in-home computer repair business for Macs, PCs, iPhones and tablets, for the past 23 years. For Liz O'Brien, just about every conversation she has with someone seems to drift at one point or another to one question: "Are you having any computer problems?" For more than 23 years she says she has been one of the few female small business owners in Sunnyvale to offer computer services.

