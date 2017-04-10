State looks to recognize iconic Nativ...

State looks to recognize iconic Native American woman Sarah Winnemucca

A flower in one hand and a book in the other, Sarah Winnemucca's sculpted presence in Washington, D.C., and Nevada pays tribute to a legacy that state lawmakers are looking to enhance. Winnemucca is the first Native American woman to write a book, titled "Life Among the Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims" and published in 1883.

