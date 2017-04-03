Rockslide closes highway connecting Tahoe to Carson Valley
A Nevada highway connecting Lake Tahoe to the Carson Valley south of Carson City has been closed indefinitely due to rockslides with boulders as big as 4-feet tall. State transportation workers closed the Kingsbury Grade, State Route 207, early Friday afternoon after the slide sent rocks, mud and loose trees onto the mountain highway west of Genoa.
