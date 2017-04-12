Past Pages for Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The Nevada Indian Agency: We see by reference to the Washington Chronicle of the 2nd of March that Theodore T. Dwight has rejected by the Senate as Indian Agent for Nevada; and we learn from Col. Curry that Mr. H.G. Parker was confirmed to that position before he left Washington.
