Past Pages for Sunday, April 16, 2017
A large stream of water flowing across Carson Street near the store of Olcovich Bros., making the road almost impassible, was the result of the melting of snow on the foothills yesterday. Here in the valley, in the absence of a breeze, the sun was at midsummer heat.
