No Make Up Days Required for Carson City Students
With the end of the school year drawing near, The Carson City School District has announced that it meets or exceeds the minimum number of minutes taught per day and in turn will not be required to make up student days lost due to weather or uncontrollable circumstances. The last day of school for Carson City students will remain Friday, June 2, 2017.
