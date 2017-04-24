NHP: Reckless Driver Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Carson City
Carsonnow.org reports that the pursuit started on U.S. 50 near Spooner Summit and ended on Carson Street near Proctor Street, around 7:30 a.m. Carsonnow.org says troopers used spike strips to stop the Ford Expedition, but the driver kept going, eventually stopping near South Carson Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC