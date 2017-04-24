Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month Kicks Off May 1
University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is once again coordinating the collaborative efforts of federal, state and local fire services, public safety agencies, community organizations and others to participate in Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month throughout May. This year's message is "Wildfire! Prepare. Anticipate.
Read more at KTVN Reno.
