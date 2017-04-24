Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month Kicks...

Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month Kicks Off May 1

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: KTVN Reno

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is once again coordinating the collaborative efforts of federal, state and local fire services, public safety agencies, community organizations and others to participate in Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month throughout May. This year's message is "Wildfire! Prepare. Anticipate.

