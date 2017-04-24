Nevada Officials Prepare For Revenue Update, Budget Talks
Updated financial projections will lead off the week in Carson City as Nevada officials prepare to debate how to spend taxpayer dollars over the next two years. Five economic and tax experts from the private sector are meeting Monday to determine how much tax revenue Nevada should expect to bring in through the 2019 fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
