Nevada Lawmaker Drops Support of Proposed Legislation Restricting Online Eye Exams

CARSON CITY, Nev.-Legislation proposed in Nevada that would have restricted the use of "certain automated testing devices" in eye exams - including online exams - was expected to die in committee Friday after the sponsor of the legislation withdrew her support. The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 129 , would have required a complete eye exam performed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist to be part of a patient visit that resulted in a prescription for an ophthalmic lens.

