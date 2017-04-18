Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combativ...

Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combative town hall crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Elayn Briggs of Carson City, Nevada, was among the dozens of women who wore pink T-shirts declaring their support for Planned Parenthood at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nev., Monday, April 17, 2017. The town hall was hosted by Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar '17 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC