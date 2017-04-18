Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combative town hall crowd

Elayn Briggs of Carson City, Nevada, was among the dozens of women who wore pink T-shirts declaring their support for Planned Parenthood at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nev., Monday, April 17, 2017. The town hall was hosted by Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

