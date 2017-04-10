Nevada attorney general wants judge t...

Nevada attorney general wants judge to dismiss fire lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, a rainbow arches over the Little Valley Fire, in Washoe Lake, Nev. Nevada's attorney general says the owners of 23 homes destroyed by a wildfire sparked by a smoldering controlled burn north of Carson City in October, 2016, may be entitled to some compensation for unintentional damage to their property, but they have no legal basis to argue they're the victim of a government "taking."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... 3 hr mtarochi 1
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar '17 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC