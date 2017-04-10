NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Roadside Erosion Repairs
CARSON CITY, Nev. Lane and roadway shoulder closures will be in place this Wednesday on Interstate 80 west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repairs to roadside slope erosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Tue
|mtarochi
|1
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC