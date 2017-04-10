NDOT Hosts Public Meetings on Spaghetti Bowl and Freeway Improvements
CARSON CITY, Nev. The Nevada Department of Transportation will host public information meetings on April 12 and 13 to gather community feedback as part of the environmental assessment phase of future Reno-Sparks spaghetti bowl and freeway improvements.
