A Nevada woman faces felony fraud charges after investigators say she faked her son's terminal illness, then death, while seeking money on an online fundraising site. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says 31-year-old Victoria Morrison was arrested Friday at a local motel and her four children turned over to protective services after a concerned family member contacted authorities about the "bizarre" case.

