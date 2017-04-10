More
Congressman Mark Amodei and Senator Dean Heller say they will host a town hall meeting on health care and immigration in Reno on Monday, April 17th from 9:00 A.M. 11:00 A.M. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Room C1, located at 4590 S. Virginia Street. "As a follow-up to an immigration town hall I hosted in December, and in continuation to our discussion at February's Carson City Chamber event, this town hall meeting will primarily focus on health care and immigration," said Congressman Amodei.
