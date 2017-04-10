Governor Sandoval to Host Flood Briefing in Preparation of Spring Snowmelt
Governor Brian Sandoval is scheduled to host a flood briefing on Thursday morning in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Capitol Building in Carson City. The briefing will give a broad overview of current water totals and snow pack, possible scenarios and impacts in potential flood zones including Walker River, Carson River, North Valley, Washoe Valley, Fallon, Yerington and Lemmon Valley.
