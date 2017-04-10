Douglas County Seeks Input on Social Media Messaging During Floods
Douglas County Communications and Public Information is currently researching social media messages disseminated by local governments in Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Alpine Counties as well as Carson City, Nevada through social media during the January and February 2017 flooding events. The department is seeking public feedback through a quick survey of residents in Douglas, Lyon, Alpine, and Storey Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC