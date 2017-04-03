Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in a 12-Unit Carson City Multifamily Transaction
Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the successful transaction at 1400, 1404, 1408 Como Street, Carson City, NV 89701 off East 5th Street near the Nevada State Capitol Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
