Carson City Board of Supervisors get first look at 2018 budget
Starting after lunch, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the board will hear two presentations from Nancy Paulson, chief financial officer, slated to go four hours. The first is on the city's tentative budget, including the tentative general fund budget of $80.52 million, and another on the city's proposed $5.53 million capital improvement program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Appeal.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC