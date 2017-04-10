Capital idea
Like the old movie cliche where calendar pages flip past with increasing speed, time is marching on - most of our epic winter behind us, bulbs and trees blooming, and your intrepid Drink columnist venturing a little farther for a beverage. Spring also means the eponymous school break for my children, so I made sure my destination was kid-friendly and we all made the short drive to Carson City after lunch to try the recently opened Shoe Tree Brewing Company.
