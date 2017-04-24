Applications Now Being Accepted for Washoe County Judicial Opening
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is seeking applications for attorneys wishing to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court. The opening is the result of the retirement of the Honorable Janet J. Berry in Dept.
