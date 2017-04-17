72 Year-Old Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center
The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that one 72 year-old inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Younkin, was committed from Clark County in September of 2001, and was serving an aggregated sentence of life with the possibility of parole for sexual assault of victim under 16, lewdness with a minor and kidnapping.
