63 Year-Old Inmate Passes Away at the Carson Tahoe Hospital
The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that 63 year-old inmate Donald Steven Hawkins has died at the Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City. Prior to being admitted to the hospital, Hawkins was housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Facility.
