3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 72
Nevada Assembly Republicans John Ellison, left, and Derek Armstrong work on the Assembly floor in the final hours of the session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during a Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City.
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar '17
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar '17
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
