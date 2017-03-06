US 95 South of Fallon Closed for Flood Control
CARSON CITY, NV Governor Brian Sandoval announced U.S. 95 south of Fallon will be closed this Thursday, March 9 through Friday, March 17 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs additional drainage culverts to help protect the roadway during monumental local flood mitigation efforts. This closure will allow the prospective contractor to expedite the most cost effective and timely solution to try and avoid potential flooding of the highway and City of Fallon.
