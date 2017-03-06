Tyson Roser Pens 'Spiritual Banana Re...

Tyson Roser Pens 'Spiritual Banana Republics And The Return to Spirit-filled Ministry'

"Spiritual Banana Republics And The Return to Spirit-filled Ministry": a portrait of the classic, Biblical model of ministry compared to the reality of today." Spiritual Banana Republics And The Return to Spirit-filled Ministry" is the creation of published author Tyson Roser, a founder of The Bridge Church in Carson City, Nevada.

