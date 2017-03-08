Two Arrested in Carson City for Counterfeiting

The Carson City Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Secret Service say they have arrested two people for counterfeiting. The Carson City Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Secret Service say a search warrant was executed in the 1400 Block of North Edmonds Drive in Carson City on Tuesday, March 7. Detectives say this was based on an ongoing investigation into counterfeit manufacturing and was just one of several the two agencies have worked closely on in recent months that have led to several arrests.

