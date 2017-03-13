Two admit involvement in 2016 Carson City murder case
The alleged gunman in the 2016 Grant Watkins murder has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Reed Skenandore, 22, entered a guilty plea to the two felony charges Tuesday night after negotiations with the Carson City District Attorney's Office.
