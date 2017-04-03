South Carson Freeway 75% Finished
The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers of lane reductions and shifts over the coming months to make way for the final leg of the Carson City Freeway. The road will extend I-580 in Carson by about five miles connecting it from Fairview Drive to Westbound US-50.
